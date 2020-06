Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined Mr Henry Kwek on a walkabout yesterday at Mayflower Market and Food Centre. Mr Kwek is an incumbent MP for Nee Soon GRC, in charge of Kebun Baru, which is now a single seat. Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang was also out meeting residents with fellow WP members Png Eng Huat and Dennis Tan in the party's stronghold, Hougang.