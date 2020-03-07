Buskers to have more freedom within zones

Buskers at the Singapore River and in Ang Mo Kio will soon have more freedom to move between different locations within these areas, and not just perform in a single spot.

From April, those in the Singapore River busking zone can perform at Clarke Quay Central and Read Bridge.

Performers in the Ang Mo Kio zone can busk outside Ang Mo Kio Hub, at the open area between S11 food centre and Jubilee Square, as well as the space near the hawker centre in Block 724.

More busking zones will be rolled out down the line.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng said this offers a more varied busking experience for audiences and ensures equitable access to more popular busking spots.

There are about 80 busking locations islandwide. Under the existing busking scheme, licensed buskers can perform at five specific locations of their choice.

After busking zones are introduced, they may be given four specific locations and one busking zone.

Mr Baey said the Government will also work with the community to come up with new busking initiatives.

One such programme, which was piloted in October, exempts young would-be buskers from having to audition or get endorsement under the National Arts Council's Busking Scheme if they perform at the *Scape youth hangout in Orchard.

The council is also developing a digital scheduling tool for buskers to ballot for performance slots, with the aim of giving them fairer access to busking locations, especially popular ones.

Toh Wen Li