Bursary helps to ease law student's financial worries

A few years before she entered university, Ms Quek Lu Yi was worried about how her parents would cope with the fees as they were struggling with their housing loan.

Her older brother was already an undergraduate while her younger brother also wanted to get a degree.

In 2017, she got into the National University of Singapore's law school and received an NUS Merit Scholarship. But the award did not end her financial worries. While it helped to cover part of her fees, money was still needed for law books, a laptop and school trips.

In her second year, she applied for financial aid and received the Kwa Geok Choo Bursary, the 20-year-old, now in her third year, told The Straits Times.

She subsequently sent a thank-you letter, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned in his National Day Rally speech yesterday when he announced bigger government bursaries for university students here.

The bursary she received was named in honour of Mr Lee's late mother, who was a lawyer.

It came as a relief to Ms Quek, as it covers the remaining portion of her fees. "It is a load off my mind, and my parents'," she said.