Budgets to help avert loss of $23b a year to economy over 2 years

Some people think the Government has spent too much, while others say it has spent too little to cushion Singapore from the impact of the coronavirus, but the four Budgets this year are projected to help the country avert more than $23 billion in annual economic losses in 2020 and 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The Government's support measures in the Unity, Solidarity, Resilience and Fortitude Budgets come up to $92.9 billion, and while MPs welcomed the support measures, some had baulked at the unprecedented spending.

Mr Heng, who is also the Finance Minister, agreed the total amount, at double the size of the annual Budgets in preceding years, is no small commitment.

But, he said the spending was necessary to support jobs and livelihoods, and the strong response has been projected by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to help the economy avert an average output loss of 5 percentage points.

This amounts to $23.4 billion a year over this and next year.

Acknowledging Mr Alex Yam's (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) observation on the contrasting views on the spending, Mr Heng said this showed that "crisis budgeting is anything but straightforward".

Other MPs such as Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) had asked how an additional $13 billion set aside this year in the Contingencies Funds would be used.

Under the Constitution, Parliament can create Contingency Funds for unexpected spending. The President must consent to an advance from the funds.

Mr Heng said the funds would allow Singapore to respond swiftly to the evolving situation, but since they are for unforeseen and urgent spending, the Government has not designated specific purposes for them.

"So unlike our usual annual Budget, where we seek to provide as much details as possible, we are setting aside a sum to meet future events or circumstances that are possible, but for which we cannot yet predict with certainty."

Among the scenarios contemplated in deciding the amount is that Singapore could experience a setback in its Covid-19 fight.