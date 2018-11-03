Brunei Crown Prince visits Istana, Gardens by the Bay

President Halimah Yacob hosted Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, to tea at the Istana (photo 1) yesterday.

Crown Prince Billah is on an official visit to the Republic and is leading a delegation for the 6th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme.

Madam Halimah said in a Facebook posting that Singapore has a "special and long-standing relationship" with Brunei, and that both countries should continue to work together to strengthen their bilateral ties.

Yesterday morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean also took a walk around the Gardens by the Bay (photo 2) with the Crown Prince Billah and his family. They were accompanied by DPM Teo's wife, Mrs Teo Poh Yim, and Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh. Crown Prince Billah arrived in Singapore on Sunday and his official visit ends tomorrow.