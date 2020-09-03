Be open to exploring multiple pathways to success: MPs

Singapore needs to be more open to the idea of exploring multiple pathways to success and make it central to its development as a society, said several MPs in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Eric Chua (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who was among the MPs speaking during the debate on the President's Address, highlighted the importance of social mobility as a driver of hope for Singaporeans from all walks of life.

He advocated that tangible changes be made to help Singaporeans "reimagine... a multi-dimensional definition of success".

Mr Chua, who is Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development, said: "It is high time we celebrate the diversity of our talents, and just think about how much more Singapore could accomplish if we could each pursue life to the fullest by mining our individual reservoirs of unique talents, instead of trying to fit square pegs into round holes."

Developing a sense of respect for blue-collar work will be a good start for Singaporeans, but respect alone is not enough, he added.

Said Mr Chua: "It takes a paradigm shift in our mindsets: That beyond the typical white-collar roles, there can be many other viable routes to success in life."

Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) focused on the importance of nurturing in Singapore's youth a strong mindset and the hunger to compete globally.

She said: "To prepare them to be able to compete globally, we need to invest and build deep capabilities, not just in growth sectors, but also to solve our nation's fundamental problems like the shortage of manpower."

Singapore also needs to foster a conducive environment for creativity and innovation, as better solutions often emerge out of intersections of different disciplines, Ms Poh added.

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC), in his speech, said there were incidents in Singapore recently that sparked discussions of religious practices.

He said it would be better if there were more open and dynamic approaches to such discussions, to further strengthen understanding, acceptance and tolerance among Singaporeans.

These efforts should start at the leadership level, and leaders should not be narrow-minded when there arises a need to discuss religious matters, he added.

It is also better to have a humble and open approach when discussing matters that are considered sensitive, such as religion and race, as this will enable discussions to be conducted rationally and constructively, for the good of the community, Mr Faisal said.