Battleground for next GE will be cyberspace, say observers

The sight of thousands of people crowding round the makeshift stage of a campaign rally will not be a feature of the coming election. Instead, signs indicate the battle for votes will take place in cyberspace, political observers said yesterday.

The markedly different campaign landscape of the coming general election that they envision comes in the wake of the Elections Department's (ELD) announcement on safety measures to be implemented at voting sites and nomination centres.

The ELD did not release anticipated guidelines for campaigning, but urged political parties to draw up plans that minimise physical interactions among groups and to reach out to voters on the Internet.

Experts told The Straits Times they expect campaigning rules to be announced closer to, or when the writ of election is issued, by which time Singapore is expected to have entered the second phase of the reopening of the country in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said there will still be "fairly severe limits on gatherings" at that time, and political parties will probably have to make online campaigning their main focus.

"Previously, most parties use online platforms to supplement their campaigns, but now, it might be more dominant than in-person campaigning," he said.

They would need to think of creative ways to capture the attention of voters online since they could potentially toggle between different parties' online rallies, said the former Nominated MP. But reaching out to certain voter segments like the elderly will be challenging, and the additional TV broadcasts mooted by the ELD will only be "a mitigating measure in this regard", he said.

Former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Inderjit Singh urged the ELD to release campaign rules early, saying it is crucial so candidates can make plans to reach voters who are not online, such as sending manifestos by post if house visits are not allowed. "It's very important to show Singapore will have a fair election, and that the PAP is capable of winning based on fair campaign rules," he added.

As for the safety measures for voting, political scientist Bilveer Singh said they bear similarities to precautions taken by South Korea when it successfully held elections in April amid the pandemic. "Most importantly, I think this will socialise society into the mindset that the election can be conducted safely."