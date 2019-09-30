Armenia has much to offer and shares similar perspectives with S'pore: PM

YEREVAN (Armenia) • Armenia is a country which has much to offer, with a well-educated workforce, a commitment to innovation, and a forward-looking government led by its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

As a small state, it also shares many similar perspectives with Singapore - having to be resilient and innovative in the face of adversity and competition from much bigger countries, said Mr Lee, who is on a four-day official visit to Armenia.

"Both our countries also recognise the importance of multilateralism, and we are proponents of free trade," he noted.

Giving a toast at an official lunch hosted by Mr Pashinyan, PM Lee praised Armenia for having a well-educated workforce and having people in the best universities and companies across the globe, flying the country's flag high.

He also highlighted Armenia's commitment to innovation, citing the development of the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine which has transformed healthcare delivery, and the invention of the ATM or automated teller machine.

Mr Lee said the government led by Mr Pashinyan is focused on improving the lives of its people, enhancing governance and attracting foreign investors. It also offers well-considered and constructive views on international issues.

In his speech, Mr Lee highlighted the historical ties between Armenia and Singapore, which go back 200 years, from when Stamford Raffles founded a free port in Singapore. He noted that the Armenian community is one of Singapore's oldest communities and that it has left an imprint on Singapore which remains visible today.

For example, Singapore's main English broadsheet, The Straits Times, was co-founded by Armenian Catchick Moses in 1845, and the oldest Christian church in Singapore is the Armenian Church. "It was built 184 years ago, which by Armenian standards is not so very long, especially compared to your Etchmiadzin Cathedral, which is the oldest cathedral in the world at 1,700 years old," said PM Lee. He added that he was looking forward to visiting it while in Armenia.

PM Lee said his father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, visited Yerevan 10 years ago, when he was Minister Mentor. "He told me about the beauty and abundance of your country, and deeply appreciated the hospitality that was extended to him. That visit was a milestone in our bilateral relations."

Meanwhile, Mr Pashinyan said that PM Lee's visit is testament to the growing ties and cooperation between the two countries on the bilateral front, as well as on multilateral platforms.

Both leaders also welcomed the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, parts of which will be signed tomorrow.

Mr Lee, who arrived in the capital of Yerevan on Saturday, was given an official welcome ceremony at the Governmental Residence yesterday, and he met Mr Pashinyan and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.