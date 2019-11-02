AHTC issue, integrity of WP MPs on Parliament agenda

Parliament will debate the long-running issue about the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) when it sits next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will move a motion calling on the House to "affirm the vital importance of MPs maintaining high standards of integrity and accountability", after a High Court judge found that Workers' Party (WP) MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang had acted dishonestly.

The motion also calls on the duo to recuse themselves on financial matters at the town council.

WP chief Pritam Singh said he will address the issue in Parliament.