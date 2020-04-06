Address long-term needs of Singaporeans beyond Covid-19 crisis: Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE - The coronavirus pandemic will have a long-term impact on the economic and psycho-social needs of Singaporeans, and these needs have to be addressed in a sustainable and equitable manner after the outbreak subsides, said Workers' Party Chief Pritam Singh.

Joining the debate on the Supplementary Budget on Monday (April 6), Mr Singh posed the question of whether the latest rounds of additional support measures to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak constitute a new social compact for Singapore.

"How are we going to renew, rebuild and reinvigorate our economy and society after the storm has passed and the dust settles?" he asked.

Mr Singh said the second and third tranches of support measures - which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat respectively named the Resilience and Solidarity Budgets - are a "comprehensive response" that will save businesses and jobs, and help lower and middle income households tide over short-term effects of the global economic slowdown.

He then cited a recent commentary by National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Low, who compared the Resilience Budget to the New Deal implemented by United States President Franklin Roosevelt to rebuild the American economy and society during the Great Depression.

Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) said the Resilience and Solidarity Budgets - which he supports - have features of a New Deal for Singapore.

"Through the Resilience Budget, we now have a taxpayer-funded unemployment insurance income support for low income families, food vouchers for the poor and protection for the self employed, albeit temporary," he noted.

Given the long term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Singapore's economy and society, he asked if these schemes would represent a new normal, akin to a multi-year New Deal to help Singaporeans cope and bounce back from economic hardship.

"For Singaporeans who will continue to see disruption and technology reduce their job prospects, can we expect continued support for them in the nine months after this package expires, particularly for training and wage support?" he said.

The WP secretary-general also wanted to know how the expected long-term fallout of Covid-19 would affect the Government's balance sheet in its next term.

He noted that a People's Action Party government with a fresh five-year term may well have to draw on the reserves in its first year, should additional support be required to tackle Covid-19.

"To this end, our reserves, and the prospect of taxes should continue to be robustly debated and considered in a detailed manner," he said.

Mr Singh added that the outbreak has exposed sectors of the economy that could perhaps be manned by more Singaporean workers in future.

He called for a thorough review of what a living wage in Singapore ought to be for Singaporeans who man critical infrastructure and "keep the country's heart beating".

This would be appropriate and timely - the same way strengthening Singapore's food security and critical supply chains are, he added.

Highlighting both local and foreign cleaners, as well as cleaning companies, he said:"Singapore owes them a debt of gratitude in this difficult period, and it is time our workers who keep Singapore clean are paid far more respectable wages, with Singaporeans ready to play their part too.

"I don't think many of us truly appreciate how much more work they are doing trying to keep our HDB estates clean, while continuing to clear garbage and bulky items and keeping to their daily routines."

In his speech, Mr Singh also cited an article in The Straits Times on the poor living conditions at the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which was designated as an isolation area because of a growing coronavirus cluster.

These poor living conditions are a "stain on Singapore and Singaporeans", he said.

"Unless we act decisively in the days, months and years ahead, this stain will not go away and it will eat at our collective conscience, damaging our sense of national unity and solidarity."

Mr Singh also said the respect that all Singaporeans must extend to all workers "who earn an honest living" matters much in shaping the type of progressive society that Singapore aspires to be.

"Only then can we say we are a people who leave no one behind," he said.

"After Singapore defeats Covid-19 - and defeat it, we will - let's turn our attention more acutely than ever back on the Singaporean workers and their families, the reality of inequality and job competition.

"How can we improve their lot? How can they be better protected and not hamstrung by the insecurity to raise a family in the socioeconomic context of Singapore?"

The answers to these questions will not erode the Singaporean work ethic, Mr Singh said, but enhance it and also enhance the solidarity of Singaporeans.