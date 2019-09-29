4G leaders ready at any time for polls: PM

The People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation political leaders are gearing up for the upcoming general election and will be ready for it when it happens, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.

"We are ready at any time," he said when asked whether the party leadership was primed for the elections, which must be held by April 2021.

PM Lee, who is the PAP's secretary-general, was speaking to Singapore reporters after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In the interview, he said that with the country facing economic challenges ahead, leaders had to deal with practical problems such as ensuring housing and healthcare affordability.

He added that while the fourth-generation leaders are familiar with the issues, no amount of preparation could make anybody 100 per cent ready until they were actually in the hot seat, in charge and making decisions.