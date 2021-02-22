Zuckerberg versus Murdoch - a dilemma
The clash of moguls over Australia's proposed news media bargaining code looks more like a fight over a protection racket than a solution to the real issue - how to help journalism's weakened financial ecosystem
In the face-off last week between the news media and social media in Australia, I think I am on Rupert Murdoch's side for once. Unless I am on Mark Zuckerberg's. It is an awful choice.
Do I root for the wizened media titan who controls News Corp and his longtime efforts to wrest power from the tech giants that have made mincemeat of the journalism economy? Or do I stand with the king of Facebook and the bedrock Internet principle that sharing hyperlinks should be free and open, even though Mr Zuckerberg's creation has become the prime distributor of lies and hate speech, threatening to swamp us all?