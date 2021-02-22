Zuckerberg versus Murdoch - a dilemma

The clash of moguls over Australia's proposed news media bargaining code looks more like a fight over a protection racket than a solution to the real issue - how to help journalism's weakened financial ecosystem

Kara Swisher
No one likes the idea of painting the fences at Facebook without pay, but Australia's proposal does not create sustainable business models for journalism, says the writer. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
No one likes the idea of painting the fences at Facebook without pay, but Australia's proposal does not create sustainable business models for journalism, says the writer. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the face-off last week between the news media and social media in Australia, I think I am on Rupert Murdoch's side for once. Unless I am on Mark Zuckerberg's. It is an awful choice.

Do I root for the wizened media titan who controls News Corp and his longtime efforts to wrest power from the tech giants that have made mincemeat of the journalism economy? Or do I stand with the king of Facebook and the bedrock Internet principle that sharing hyperlinks should be free and open, even though Mr Zuckerberg's creation has become the prime distributor of lies and hate speech, threatening to swamp us all?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 22, 2021, with the headline 'Zuckerberg versus Murdoch - a dilemma'. Subscribe
Topics: 