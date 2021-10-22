For Subscribers
Zero carbon, your cup of coffee, and the supply chain challenge
Trade-dependent Singapore will need to act quickly as existing model of competitiveness changes with companies under pressure to decarbonise. Green infrastructure and standards are the way ahead.
It is a system the ordinary consumer doesn't think about, yet it is vital in supplying daily necessities from coffee to laptops - that of global value chains (GVCs).
Now more people are now awakened to the necessity - and fragility - of this system of production of goods and services across multiple locations worldwide, thanks to the delays, shortages and other shocks arising from the pandemic's disruptions.