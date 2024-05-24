Youth, porn and the digital age: What’s a parent to do?

There are growing concerns over the early exposure to sexually explicit materials, or pornography, among Singapore’s young people. This also raises worries about the risk of potential pornography addiction or other sexual problems.

The issue was highlighted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling who noted at a sexual crime awareness seminar on April 15 that there had been a 30 per cent increase in the number of youth aged 19 and below arrested for sex crimes in 2023 compared with the previous year.