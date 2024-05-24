Youth, porn and the digital age: What’s a parent to do?

The challenge is that explicit material is easily accessible online. But it’s essential to approach the issue with sensitivity and patience.

SB Viknesan

Early exposure to pornography can significantly influence the attitude of youth towards sex and gender and blur the line between appropriate and inappropriate behaviours. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
May 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There are growing concerns over the early exposure to sexually explicit materials, or pornography, among Singapore’s young people. This also raises worries about the risk of potential pornography addiction or other sexual problems. 

The issue was highlighted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling who noted at a sexual crime awareness seminar on April 15 that there had been a 30 per cent increase in the number of youth aged 19 and below arrested for sex crimes in 2023 compared with the previous year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top