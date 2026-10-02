Straitstimes.com header logo

You’re not sending an e-mail. You’re training a model

Privacy, employee data and the demands of AI.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At the moment, workplace communication is a melange of private and professional messages.

Legal environments notwithstanding, turning employee interactions into AI feedstock imposes other costs.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Economist

One way to think about AI note-takers is as a productivity tool for humans. You might be unable to attend a gathering but you can still find out what happened by reading a summary later. You can receive a set of specific action points rather than operating on the vague assumption that Doris will follow up on something or other.

But another way to think about AI note-takers is as a data-gathering exercise for other machines. Transcripts can be scoured for previously unseen patterns: how much individuals are contributing; where coaching is needed. And as offhand remarks are turned into permanent records, more employee communication becomes available as training material for AI models.

See more on

Working life

Artificial Intelligence

Living with AI

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.