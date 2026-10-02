You’re not sending an e-mail. You’re training a model

One way to think about AI note-takers is as a productivity tool for humans. You might be unable to attend a gathering but you can still find out what happened by reading a summary later. You can receive a set of specific action points rather than operating on the vague assumption that Doris will follow up on something or other.

But another way to think about AI note-takers is as a data-gathering exercise for other machines. Transcripts can be scoured for previously unseen patterns: how much individuals are contributing; where coaching is needed. And as offhand remarks are turned into permanent records, more employee communication becomes available as training material for AI models.