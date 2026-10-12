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Your own personal AI agent. What could possibly go wrong?

Handing over control is not an easy decision, and it shouldn’t be. This article is one of a three-part series examining the risks and reality of autonomous AI agents.

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If a chatbot gives us a poor recommendation, we can ignore it. If an AI assistant misunderstands us, it could spend our money, send an email, cancel a booking or disclose sensitive information before we realise something has gone wrong.

If a chatbot gives us a poor recommendation, we can ignore it. If an AI assistant misunderstands us, it could disclose sensitive information before we realise something has gone wrong.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Roy Ka-Wei Lee

So you want to buy the new iPhone Duo. Usually, you would face the time-consuming task of comparing prices and deciding where to buy it.

Imagine instead, the convenience of simply telling an AI assistant: “Find me the best deal for the new iPhone Duo and buy it for me.”

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