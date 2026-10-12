Your own personal AI agent. What could possibly go wrong?
Handing over control is not an easy decision, and it shouldn’t be. This article is one of a three-part series examining the risks and reality of autonomous AI agents.
Roy Ka-Wei Lee
So you want to buy the new iPhone Duo. Usually, you would face the time-consuming task of comparing prices and deciding where to buy it.
Imagine instead, the convenience of simply telling an AI assistant: “Find me the best deal for the new iPhone Duo and buy it for me.”