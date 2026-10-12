Your own personal AI agent. What could possibly go wrong?

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Handing over control is not an easy decision, and it shouldn’t be. This article is one of a three-part series examining the risks and reality of autonomous AI agents.

If a chatbot gives us a poor recommendation, we can ignore it. If an AI assistant misunderstands us, it could disclose sensitive information before we realise something has gone wrong.

So you want to buy the new iPhone Duo. Usually, you would face the time-consuming task of comparing prices and deciding where to buy it.

Imagine instead, the convenience of simply telling an AI assistant: “Find me the best deal for the new iPhone Duo and buy it for me.”