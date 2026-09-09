Your Candy Crush or Mobile Legends habit isn’t something to be ashamed of

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Such games may give our overscheduled brains a small reset amid the relentless pressures of modern life.

For a country that places a high premium on work, productivity and academic achievement, we take our mobile games very seriously, says the writer.

Take any MRT or bus and you’ll see the familiar glow of an army of smartphone screens. Some on Netflix, others answering e-mails and still others on their social media feeds.

Then there are those engrossed in their games , w hether it is moving coloured blocks, deciphering word puzzles, managing imaginary cities or fighting virtual battles. Their screens emit bursts of light, fingers tapping and moving in a frenzy of activity.