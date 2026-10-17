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You can transfer money in seconds, so why do some house purchases still require paper?

We may have the technology, but coordination is another story. And sometimes, friction has a purpose.

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A property transaction involves much more than transferring money from one bank account to another, says the writer.

A property transaction involves much more than transferring money from one bank account to another, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Daniel Rabetti

In Singapore, it is almost second nature to make payments with our phones. We pay for chicken rice by scanning a hawker’s QR code, send money to a friend instantly with PayNow – which has an adoption rate of more than 90% – and increasingly make cross-border payments from our phones. 

But try buying a home and the experience can feel surprisingly different.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.