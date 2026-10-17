You can transfer money in seconds, so why do some house purchases still require paper?

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We may have the technology, but coordination is another story. And sometimes, friction has a purpose.

A property transaction involves much more than transferring money from one bank account to another, says the writer.

In Singapore, it is almost second nature to make payments with our phones. We pay for chicken rice by scanning a hawker’s QR code, send money to a friend instantly with PayNow – which has an adoption rate of more than 90% – and increasingly make cross-border payments from our phones.

But try buying a home and the experience can feel surprisingly different.