Yes, crypto is crashing again. Blockchain will survive.

This week, the crypto market plummeted for the second time in a month, in tandem with a sharp drop in global stock markets. The collapse, not the first of its kind, showed again how the violent swings of a largely unregulated market warp the development of a transformative technology. But crypto is just one aspect of the larger blockchain universe. Its sceptics and fans alike must learn to see it as a technological experiment, instead of just a blatant scam or a speculative path to riches.

Why has the market fallen apart in such spectacular fashion?