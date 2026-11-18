Europe’s problem is not the trilateral summit communique but that a new diplomatic format now exists in which the three powers capable of settling its security arrangements are meeting without its presence.

Art depicting US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the monument to the participants of the 1945 Yalta conference – Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill – at Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea, on Nov 16.

Back in February 1945, the leaders of World War II’s victorious powers met in what was then the Soviet seaside resort of Yalta to dictate the terms of peace. The outcome was Europe’s division into Western and Soviet spheres of influence and almost half a century of a Cold War. Yalta has gone down in European collective memory as the ultimate example of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

As the first meeting ever held between the US, Russian and Chinese leaders is scheduled to take place on Nov 19 at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official residence in Shenzhen, Europe fears that another Yalta is about to unfold.