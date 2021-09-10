Home Ground
Yale-NUS College closure: Cool the fire, but don't let it burn out
The fervour of the Yale-NUS College community in lobbying against the decision to merge it into a new college showcases the best - and perhaps the worst - of a liberal arts education
The closure of Yale-NUS College (YNC) has sparked a veritable flood of digital ink as students past and present lamented the decision by the National University of Singapore (NUS) to end its collaboration with America-based Yale University, and to create a new interdisciplinary college that will enrol more students.
The move announced by NUS on Aug 27 was met with shock and disappointment from many alumni and existing students. They took to online and mainstream media to articulate just why they thought the move was a poor decision and spelt out what would be lost by closing YNC.