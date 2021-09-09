Xi's digital blueprint for governing China

Call it Orwellian or a push for more efficient governance, but data is power and China is strengthening control over it.

James Kynge and Sun Yu
Customers at a Tesla showroom in Shanghai in May 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
FINANCIAL TIMES - When Elon Musk insisted in March that Tesla cars were not being used to spy on China, it was reported as a one-off interaction between the head of the world's most valuable car company and the custodians of its fastest-growing market.

"If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down," Mr Musk told a high-level conference in China via video link. Responding to the Chinese government's ban on Tesla cars from entering military compounds, Mr Musk insisted that the data collected by sensors fitted to Teslas was always handled confidentially.

