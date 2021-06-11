Xi wants China to be 'lovable' - it doesn't mean he's making nice

Steven Lee Myers and Keith Bradsher  
Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving for the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in March. Last week, he told senior Communist Party officials that they should improve their communication with the rest of the world. In his words, China is engaged in a "public opinion struggle". PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's top diplomats have castigated their American counterparts for hypocrisy and condescension. They icily reminded Europeans of the continent's experience with genocide. They just accused New Zealand, a country that had been careful not to cause offence, of "gross interference" in China's affairs.

So when China's top leader, Mr Xi Jinping, told senior Communist Party officials last week that they should improve their communication with the rest of the world, some analysts suggested he was acknowledging that China's increasingly pugnacious approach to diplomacy in recent months had not been warmly received.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2021, with the headline 'Xi wants China to be 'lovable' - it doesn't mean he's making nice'. Subscribe
Topics: 