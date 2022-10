BEIJING - Buried in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 33,000-plus-character political report at the Communist Party’s recently concluded congress is a command to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be able to win a war over Taiwan.

Mr Xi called on the PLA – the party’s armed wing – to step up its modernisation and intensify training, in order to “shape our security posture, contain and control crises and conflicts, and win local wars”.