Xi-Biden summit: Finding the contours of responsible competition

While there were no breakthroughs, there is greater clarity on the dynamics of the Sino-US relationship.

Hoo Tiang Boon For The Straits Times
US President Joe Biden meeting China’s President Xi Jinping virtually on Nov 15, 2021.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Winston Churchill, Britain's wartime leader, once said "to jaw-jaw always is better than to war-war". Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would agree. On Nov 16, the leaders of the United States and China met virtually for more than three hours at their first face-to-face presidential summit.

While Mr Xi has faced growing external headwinds coming into the summit, he has emerged from the recently concluded 6th plenum in a stronger domestic position. The passing of the party's third-ever "historical" resolution seemingly anoints him as a leader of comparable status to that of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 