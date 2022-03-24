Writers have grappled with Vladimir Putin for two decades

(THE ECONOMIST) - He warned us. Mr Vladimir Putin gave notice of who he was, and what he was capable of, in First Person, a transcript of interviews published in 2000, at the start of his overlong rule.

In his youth, he recalled, he had been a tough little hoodlum who fought rats in the stairwell of his communal-apartment building and, later, brawled with strangers on the streets of Leningrad. "A dog senses when somebody is afraid of it," he had learnt, "and bites". He prized loyalty and feared betrayal. He was hypersensitive to slights, to both his country and himself (concepts which, in the decades that followed, became perilously blurred). He bore grudges.