Making a positive difference to someone's life is the greatest gift a journalist can give. Perhaps an individual is heard for the first time, or an injustice is settled. Those moments when a news editor picks up a phone to hear a scared voice say, "you are all I have left, I have nowhere else to turn". The last stand between hope and defeat.

It is a sacred contract, as old as journalism itself, yet the tenor of our times would try to divide the people from the newsrooms. If those who attempt to turn journalists into the enemy are successful, the people's right to independent access to information will be lost. And as we all know, a world where people are blinded from facts is a dangerous one.