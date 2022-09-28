World News Day: World where people are blinded from facts is a dangerous one

David Walmsley
Front-page newspaper headlines in Beirut on Aug 4 marking two years since a port blast in the Lebanese capital. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
58 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Making a positive difference to someone's life is the greatest gift a journalist can give. Perhaps an individual is heard for the first time, or an injustice is settled. Those moments when a news editor picks up a phone to hear a scared voice say, "you are all I have left, I have nowhere else to turn". The last stand between hope and defeat.

It is a sacred contract, as old as journalism itself, yet the tenor of our times would try to divide the people from the newsrooms. If those who attempt to turn journalists into the enemy are successful, the people's right to independent access to information will be lost. And as we all know, a world where people are blinded from facts is a dangerous one.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top