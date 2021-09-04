Workplace discrimination: Greater clarity needed

While the latest government efforts to ensure locals get a fair chance at jobs and promotions are laudable, there are grey areas that need to be addressed.

Kelvin Seah Kah Cheng For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In his National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke at length about the anxieties that Singaporeans had over foreigners. PM Lee noted that while most companies comply with the guidelines on fair treatment laid out by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), not every company does so.

"A few have not been fair employers. They hire from their own countries, using familiar links and old boys' networks, rather than on merit. And they give foreigners the jobs and opportunities, and only make token gestures with locals. That naturally causes problems."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 04, 2021, with the headline 'Workplace discrimination: Greater clarity needed'. Subscribe
Topics: 