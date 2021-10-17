Working on enjoying life in retirement

In 2018, I retired from my job as a property manager after more than 40 years in the workforce. I had begun working in 1973, right after my national service.

I remember the 1970s as a time of bell bottoms and disco, but it was also a time of economic struggle. Like many of my contemporaries, I worked in the day and studied at night, and eventually qualified as a chartered surveyor, specialising in valuation and property management.