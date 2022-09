The first time I heard about the younger generation's work ethic was over 15 years ago, when a colleague said she had just finished interviewing wannabe reporters whose first questions were all about work-life balance.

As a group of mostly Gen X journalists talked about this round the table, we shook our heads at the soft generation. "Did you tell them work-life balance is what you get after serving your dues for 20 years," I asked snarkily.