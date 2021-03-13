For Subscribers
Wooing Central Asia, over Covid
Russia deployed vaccine diplomacy. China brought in not just vaccines, but equipment and medical aid. Who won?
Trapped between China and Russia, Central Asia has always found itself stuck between empires. In earlier times, it was conquerors from the region such as Tamerlane who built Eurasian empires, but increasingly the countries find themselves trying to thread a diplomatic needle between competing external powers.
Currently, it is medicine that is defining the struggle in the region, as both China and Russia compete for influence through their medical diplomacy.