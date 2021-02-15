For Subscribers
Women's issues are men's, too
The Government's review of women's issues is a further step in Singapore's journey towards gender equality. It requires not just changes in laws but also for men to free themselves from the trap of outdated social norms.
What is a man to make of the Government's review of women's issues in Singapore?
No less than what a woman should make of the consultative process, whose timeframe has been extended. This will lead to the publication of a White Paper in the second half of this year, instead of the first half.
