Women's issues are men's, too

The Government’s review of women’s issues is a further step in Singapore’s journey towards gender equality. It requires not just changes in laws but also for men to free themselves from the trap of outdated social norms.

Ms Christine Lagarde, the first woman to head the International Monetary Fund, argues that the removal of barriers to greater female participation in the workforce would make economies more resilient. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What is a man to make of the Government's review of women's issues in Singapore?

No less than what a woman should make of the consultative process, whose timeframe has been extended. This will lead to the publication of a White Paper in the second half of this year, instead of the first half.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 