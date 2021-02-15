Women aren't all superstar leaders in a crisis. So what?

Female leaders should have the freedom to be as mediocre as any man

Pilita Clark
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Thank goodness for Dr Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Commission president has just brought an end to the tiresome idea that female leaders are better in a crisis.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2021, with the headline 'Women aren't all superstar leaders in a crisis. So what?'. Subscribe
Topics: 