Women aren't all superstar leaders in a crisis. So what?
Female leaders should have the freedom to be as mediocre as any man
Pilita Clark
- Published1 hour ago
Thank goodness for Dr Ursula von der Leyen.
The European Commission president has just brought an end to the tiresome idea that female leaders are better in a crisis.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2021, with the headline 'Women aren't all superstar leaders in a crisis. So what?'. Subscribe
