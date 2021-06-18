With Putin, Biden attempts a bond of self-interest, not souls

No one peered admiringly into anyone's soul. No one called anyone a killer. By all appearances, United States President Joe Biden's much-anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia was not warm, but neither was it hot.

As he became the fifth American president to sit down with the troublesome Mr Putin, Mr Biden on Wednesday made an effort to forge a working relationship shorn of the ingratiating flattery of his immediate predecessor, yet without the belligerent language that he himself has employed about the Russian leader in the past.