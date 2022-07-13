Mr Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter was to be one of the biggest buyouts in corporate history.
Now, it threatens to become one of the ugliest disputes.
Mr Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter was to be one of the biggest buyouts in corporate history.
Now, it threatens to become one of the ugliest disputes.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2022, with the headline With or without Elon Musk, Twitter is overdue a shake-up. Subscribe