Wishes after a storm

In a season of upheavals, hope lies in those who try to put things right, even if it's simply searching for a child's wind-tossed dreams

Janice Tay for The Sunday Times
A worker tying wishes written on paper back onto a stalk of bamboo after a storm. Every year, Kodai-ji, a temple in Kyoto, invites children to make a wish on tanzaku strips as part of its Tanabata celebrations in July. PHOTO: JANICE TAY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The storm has torn down most of the wishes. But the children who come to look for theirs do not know this.

Every year, to celebrate the summer festival of Tanabata, Kodai-ji, a temple in Kyoto, invites nursery and kindergarten children to make a wish on tanzaku. The bright strips of paper, along with other decorations, are then tied to bamboo set out for everyone to enjoy.

