Wishes after a storm
In a season of upheavals, hope lies in those who try to put things right, even if it's simply searching for a child's wind-tossed dreams
The storm has torn down most of the wishes. But the children who come to look for theirs do not know this.
Every year, to celebrate the summer festival of Tanabata, Kodai-ji, a temple in Kyoto, invites nursery and kindergarten children to make a wish on tanzaku. The bright strips of paper, along with other decorations, are then tied to bamboo set out for everyone to enjoy.