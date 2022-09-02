Winter is coming, but it's not time to move to Russia

What a strange propaganda video tells us about cross-border movement of cultural memes in a divided digital world

Gillian Tett
Updated
Published
4 min ago
In recent days, the phrase "winter is coming" has been haunting me. That is partly because, like millions of others, I have started watching House Of The Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones, which had these ominous words as its tagline.

But there is a second reason. I recently watched a video on YouTube that aims to persuade English-speaking viewers to move to President Vladimir Putin's Russia because, well, "winter is coming". The 53-second film makes its pitch by highlighting the alleged attractions of Mr Putin's country. "Delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, fertile soil, cheap electricity, ballet, cheap taxi," a voice solemnly notes as images, including several of beautiful women, flash past.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2022, with the headline Winter is coming, but it's not time to move to Russia. Subscribe

