Winter is coming, but it's not time to move to Russia

In recent days, the phrase "winter is coming" has been haunting me. That is partly because, like millions of others, I have started watching House Of The Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones, which had these ominous words as its tagline.

But there is a second reason. I recently watched a video on YouTube that aims to persuade English-speaking viewers to move to President Vladimir Putin's Russia because, well, "winter is coming". The 53-second film makes its pitch by highlighting the alleged attractions of Mr Putin's country. "Delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, fertile soil, cheap electricity, ballet, cheap taxi," a voice solemnly notes as images, including several of beautiful women, flash past.