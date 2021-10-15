For Subscribers
Will the US and China cooperate or clash?
The sheer absence of trust is making conflict between the two possible even if this is, as yet, improbable
The relationship between the United States and China is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. It will affect the interests of many countries in the world, including the Asean countries.
Asean wants to be on good terms with both countries and does not wish to take sides in the rivalry between them. It is not an easy task given the complicated nature of US-China ties.