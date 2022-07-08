Will the crypto crash derail the next Web revolution?

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Mr Ethan Buchman, co-founder of blockchain network Cosmos, is doing his best to sound stoic. Since January, the collapse in cryptocurrency prices has wiped 80 per cent off the value of the atom tokens that underpin Cosmos, slicing US$10 billion (S$14 billion) from their total worth.

"Some people get shaken out, some people get scared," Mr Buchman says of the price collapse in the tokens, which are used to secure the network. "But others see it as an opportunity to double down on what they believe in."