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Will the changes to P1 registration move the needle in popular schools?

Social mixing is key for less well-off students to succeed and the wealthier ones to know fellow Singaporeans better. That is why the latest changes are so important.

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The changes will go some way in making popular primary schools more accessible and, with more diverse student mix, we can expect better social mixing, says the writer.

The changes will go some way in making popular primary schools more accessible and, with more diverse student mix, we can expect better social mixing, says the writer.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

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Sandra Davie

The changes made to Primary 1 registration, starting from the 2027 exercise, are a meaningful recalibration.

The broad framework of the current system, which offers priority to parents with links to schools, as well as to those living nearby, has been retained. But the changes will go some way in making popular primary schools more accessible and, with a more diverse student mix, we can expect better social mixing.

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Primary 1 registration

Ministry of Education

Education and schools

ST Smart Parenting

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.