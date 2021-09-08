Will scammers derail Asean's digital drive?
As South-east Asian governments push ahead with digitalisation in their respective economies, they need to be mindful that the ease and speed of digital transactions also come with new risks
Electronic crime is becoming the rising, unwanted face of the digital economy in South-east Asia, even as Asean's digital master plan is seeking to build a "society in which everyone is using digital services to enhance their daily lives". Can this threat be managed?
Phishing, ransomware, hacking attacks, scams and other tools are growing rapidly across the region. A paradox is emerging: digitalisation is bringing many new benefits to consumers and businesses in South-east Asia, but at the same time it is exposing them to new risks.