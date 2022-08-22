Will quantum supply chains fall victim to geopolitics?

Quantum technologies are attracting the attention of investors and policymakers even before they exit the lab. As these technologies mature, questions arise as to how their supply chains will be shaped by the geopolitical dynamics affecting other critical and emerging technologies.

Manoj Harjani and Shantanu Sharma
Updated
Published
7 min ago

According to a conservative estimate by McKinsey, quantum technologies - technologies that are engineered using the principles of quantum mechanics - have attracted US$31 billion (S$43 billion) in announced funding since 2001, and US$1.9 billion in the second half of 2021 alone.

These numbers are not surprising given the potential applications of quantum technology, which range from secure communications to drug discovery and climate change modelling. Crucially, many quantum technologies are dual-use and could have significant implications for national security. For instance, a sufficiently capable quantum computer could render current data encryption methods vulnerable, even though fears of such a "quantum apocalypse" have yet to materialise.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Will quantum supply chains fall victim to geopolitics?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top