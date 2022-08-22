Will quantum supply chains fall victim to geopolitics?

According to a conservative estimate by McKinsey, quantum technologies - technologies that are engineered using the principles of quantum mechanics - have attracted US$31 billion (S$43 billion) in announced funding since 2001, and US$1.9 billion in the second half of 2021 alone.

These numbers are not surprising given the potential applications of quantum technology, which range from secure communications to drug discovery and climate change modelling. Crucially, many quantum technologies are dual-use and could have significant implications for national security. For instance, a sufficiently capable quantum computer could render current data encryption methods vulnerable, even though fears of such a "quantum apocalypse" have yet to materialise.