On My Mind
Will I still be able to hold my wedding in June?
Pandemic throws up unknowns, so I want to create my own certainty of being able to pin my hopes, dreams to my fiance
Whenever the multi-ministry task force holds a press conference these days, I get a flurry of messages, all variations on "Eh, your wedding how?"
The most recent restrictions - announced last Friday to curb the latest spike in Covid-19 cases - included a ban on wedding receptions until at least June 13.
