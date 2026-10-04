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Will driverless cars make ride-hailing cheaper in Singapore?

Robotaxis could improve ride availability before delivering lower fares — but adoption and jobs remain challenges. 

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Public expectations of the rollout of autonomous vehicles may be getting ahead of reality: the technology could disrupt jobs and transform transport, yet take years to become commonplace, says the writer.

Public expectations of the rollout of autonomous vehicles may be getting ahead of reality: the technology could disrupt jobs and transform transport, yet take years to become commonplace, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Lee Kwok Hao

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have arrived in Singapore. But public expectations of their roll-out may be getting ahead of reality: the technology could disrupt jobs and transform transport, yet take years to become commonplace. And, even when driverless cars become widespread, consumers may not see the dramatic fare reductions they expect. 

Alongside trials by Grab and ComfortDelGro, the recent news of Waymo’s entry into Singapore is another sign that AVs will form a growing share of the country’s point-to-point (P2P) transport system. The company aims to begin bookings for self-driving trips in Singapore come 2028. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.