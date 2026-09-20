Straitstimes.com header logo

Will cutting down on drinking make me uncool?

Amid a global decline in alcohol consumption, the writer reflects on the social implications of drinking less.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ST’s assistant Life editor Clara Lock has reduced her alcohol consumption drastically since April.

ST assistant Life editor Clara Lock has reduced her alcohol consumption drastically since April.

ST PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CLARA LOCK

avatar-alt

Clara Lock

My heart sank in late 2025 when a friend, with whom I have shared many heartfelt conversations over wine and cheese, told me she had given up alcohol. Trying to be supportive, I held back from lamenting, but felt a sense of loss. Our meetings over the past seven years, ostensibly built around a book club, used to turn quickly from literature to the self-disclosure that came with drink. Would conversations be the same over tea or sparkling water?

The joke is on me because now, I find myself wondering if my friends think the same thing. Since April, I have reduced my alcohol consumption drastically – from three to four glasses of wine each night at my peak, to about three to four drinks in a month.

See more on

Alcohol

Food and beverage sector

Nightlife

Travel and leisure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.