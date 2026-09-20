Will cutting down on drinking make me uncool?

My heart sank in late 2025 when a friend, with whom I have shared many heartfelt conversations over wine and cheese, told me she had given up alcohol. Trying to be supportive, I held back from lamenting, but felt a sense of loss. Our meetings over the past seven years, ostensibly built around a book club, used to turn quickly from literature to the self-disclosure that came with drink. Would conversations be the same over tea or sparkling water?

The joke is on me because now, I find myself wondering if my friends think the same thing. Since April, I have reduced my alcohol consumption drastically – from three to four glasses of wine each night at my peak, to about three to four drinks in a month.