Will China abandon its 'no first use' nuclear policy?

Recent debate suggests China's nuclear strategists have begun to explore the possibility of a limited nuclear war.

Li Nan
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's strategic missile force was recently renamed the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), implying an expansion. Last month, China joined the other four nuclear powers in affirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Examining the evolution of China's nuclear strategy may help explain the seeming contradiction between China expanding its nuclear force and vowing not to fight a nuclear war.

A critical driver behind China's development of nuclear weapons was the idea that a country must possess nuclear weapons to prevent countries with nuclear weapons from blackmailing it. The concept defined China's nuclear strategy during the 1960s and 70s following its successful nuclear test in 1964. But technological and financial constraints meant that this strategy met only the minimal goal of symbolic deterrence; it did not set out clear requirements for the quantity and quality of nuclear weapons China needed to possess.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2022, with the headline Will China abandon its 'no first use' nuclear policy?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top