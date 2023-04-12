Will AI solve my midlife crisis?

The answers from a chatbot career coach are mind-numbingly obvious but may entice people to be more open

Emma Jacobs

Telling all to a chatbot won’t be for everyone, but there are people who would prefer not to spill their guts to humans. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“I’m having a midlife crisis,” I blurt out at 8.46am on a Tuesday. “I’m worried about making the most of my remaining time on Earth.” “It’s normal to feel uncertain or lost at times, Emma,” comes the textbook empathetic reply. “You’re not alone... It’s common to reflect on our lives and what we want to achieve.” 

I ask: “But how to make it disappear”. The reply: “Have you considered talking to a career coach or counsellor who can help you identify your values, interests, and goals and make a plan for the future?”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top