Will AI solve my midlife crisis?

“I’m having a midlife crisis,” I blurt out at 8.46am on a Tuesday. “I’m worried about making the most of my remaining time on Earth.” “It’s normal to feel uncertain or lost at times, Emma,” comes the textbook empathetic reply. “You’re not alone... It’s common to reflect on our lives and what we want to achieve.”

I ask: “But how to make it disappear”. The reply: “Have you considered talking to a career coach or counsellor who can help you identify your values, interests, and goals and make a plan for the future?”